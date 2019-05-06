WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials said the clinic applied for a permit that didn't specify that it would be for a methadone clinic.
Tensions ran high at the south end citizens council Monday night.
City officials and the public came together to talk about the proposed methadone clinic by Habit Opco Inc.
Kelli Finn, a concerned Springfield resident expresses her own thoughts towards the clinic.
"This clinic has come in rather sneakily with just identifying themselves as a medical facility not saying that they are not coming in as a methadone clinic," Finn said.
Owners of the methadone clinic wanted to move from its north end location to the south end at Mill Street and East Columbus Avenue shopping plaza.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that this methadone clinic should stay in the north end.
"This area is saturated with these types of programs there is a methadone clinic right on mill street a stone throw away so my point is here no body is against treatment. I am fighting for more beds and wrap around services here for Springfield residents. Many come in from out of town here to partake in a methadone clinic aspect," Mayor Sarno said.
Resident said they also have concerns. But no one from the clinic attended tonight's meeting.
"It has systemic issues again traffic concerns public safety concerns property values for people who live in the area so i think we need to take a hard lends and say not the south end lets see if other communities in Springfield come up to bat," Finn explained.
While others people believe there should be another methadone clinic on the south end of the city.
Michelle Cotugno, who lives in the south end of the city expressed her own thoughts in favor of the clinic.
"We need the treatment the neighborhoods need the treatment," Cotugno said.
Again, no one from the clinic was at tonight's meeting and were not available for comment.
According to city officials the methadone clinic wants to open in July.
The mayor has looked for ways to have another meeting with Springfield residents and the Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.