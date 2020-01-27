SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A house on Bay Street that's was reduced to rubble is finally being cleaned up, after lying in a pile for a year and a half.
Neighbors told Western Mass News they've waited for this pile of rubble to be cleaned up since August of 2018 when the 1459 Bay Street property was first demolished.
At that time, they said the garbage pile has attracted rodents and insects, and they said people have illegally dumped trash for months.
Now, they will finally have the relief of a clean plot of land and a clean slate for future development.
"The only thing I have not done is gone on my knees to beg the city to clean this up for the last year and a half," Springfield resident said.
The Springfield resident, who didn't want to show her face on camera, told Western Mass News, she's been waiting for 1459 Bay Street to be cleaned up ever since the home was demolished in August of 2018.
The city tore down the house when the chimney began collapsing, throwing bricks in neighboring yards, causing a threat to safety.
But because city officials, such as Springfield's Building and Code Enforcement Commissioner Steve Desilets said the property owner was deceased, tracking down family members who would sign over the rights to the plot was a challenge.
"We finally got through the court process so getting the property in the control of the receiver it took us quite a while," Desilets explained.
Now a court-appointed receiver has taken control of the property, agreeing to clean up the rubble, on a set schedule.
"There are court agreements on when it should be done by, and I believe they're actually, a target date got it cleaned up this week," Desilets said.
Desilets said beautification of the cleaned-up plot, is required in the Springtime.
"If they don’t move to develop it right away, they’ll be required to plant grass and smooth it over," Desilets said.
This will be a welcome change, according to neighbors, who said they've watched the property become less and less beautiful...due to illegal dumping.
"You would see buckets and all sorts of stuff the next day. Go to bed one night, and the next day you would see it," Desilets explained.
And invasions of rodents and insects.
"This past summer, it was like an ant infestation in my kitchen," Desilets said.
Desilets told us this is the first time the city has used a receivership for house demolition and claims it will alleviate taxpayers from footing a $25,000 clean-up bill.
"This is all done at the cost of the receiver, not the taxpayers. In a normal process it would’ve been the burden of the taxpayers to pay for this," Desilets noted.
But with rising property taxes across western Massachusetts, neighbors said they're still seeing their bill increase.
Something they said is unfair, after spending more than a year living next to a pile of rubble
"This shouldn’t happen, not for somebody who is living right next to the dump," Desilets said.
Again, city officials expect the leftover garbage and cinder blocks from the house to be cleaned up completely within a week or two.
