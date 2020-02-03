SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With eleven cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the United States, one of them in our own state, a Springfield cleaning company has found itself busy like never before
The coronavirus has many on edge with the first confirmed case in the state of Massachusetts.
"It's spreading like wildfire. What would it take to get to that point in this country? I mean, with one person with it right now, it could get out of hand quickly," said Beth Fitzgerald.
This, in part, is why crews at the Allston Supply Company in Springfield - armed with this electrostatic spray - have been called in to help clean public places across western Massachusetts.
"With the coronavirus and 2020 being one of the worst flu seasons in decades, this has become a real hot tool when it comes to applying disinfectants," said Sean Brady with Allston Supply.
Brady told Western Mass News their phones have been ringing off the hook with people extra concerned about the coronavirus in schools, daycares, and nursing home facilities.
"Especially with something as serious as this coming through, 'cause you know with schools and hospitals and stuff, infection control is a big deal. You don't want sick people and you know people are worried about and they should be. It seems to be pretty serious," Brady added.
While a good old-fashioned cleaning of tables and doorknobs is good, the commercial spray product Allston Supply uses goes a step further.
"It turns the particles coming out into a magnetite so to speak, so they want to stick to everything, but they can't stick to each other, so what you get is a perfect even coat," Brady explained.
Brady said this cleaning service is in such high demand, they are currently out of stock.
"We're sold out. We can't get stock until mid-February, unfortunately," Brady noted.
However, in the meantime, Brady advises all of his customers to take simple precautions.
"Wash your hands. I tell my kids say the birthday song for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer. If you own a building, make this stuff available, so they can use it. Don't go places if you're sick and stay away from sick people," Brady said.
