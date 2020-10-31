SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The ballot drop box in Springfield will be closed until Sunday for security measures, according to a statement from the mayor’s office
The city of Springfield received an election directive from the state to increase ballot box security leading up to Halloween, the statement said.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola announced that the city got the directive from the secretary of state elections division for enhanced security of ballot drop boxes in the Commonwealth.
The Springfield Elections Office will close the dropbox on Saturday at noon until Sunday morning, according to the statement.
“Secretary William Galvin’s Office Election Division has shared their concerns about the potential of malicious intent,” Sarno said in the statement. “Although there has been no such potential issues of malicious intent here in the city of Springfield, this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution to preserve the integrity of our democratic process. Our city’s Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola agrees and will follow the states election directive and temporarily close the ballot drop box until Sunday morning.”
