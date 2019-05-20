SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the many calls that Springfield Police responded to over the weekend was a stabbing along the 1200 block of State Street near Club Aquarius.
Police originally reported they responded to the club for a fight, but the owner of Club Aquarius sai no fight - or any altercation - happened at or on their property this weekend.
Club Aquarius owner Freddy Vanegas said their property is full of security cameras. They showed us the footage from early Sunday morning to show that the fight and stabbing did not happen at their club, so they are not responsible.
However, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno thinks otherwise.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1200 block of State Street after a man had been stabbed. The scene was right down the street from Club Aquarius.
"We just hear a bunch of sirens and see a bunch of lights flashing and were presented with what had happened," Vanegas said.
Vanegas told Western Mass News that no fight or altercation happened at his business over the weekend.
"Confrontation started at the car wash, worked its way down the bridge, and they ended up in front of our business," Vanegas explained.
Video surveillance from Club Aquarius shows officers responding along the bridge on State Street, walking the victim down the sidewalk in front of the club.
"I just wish a proper investigation would have been done before naming a business because with all the violent crimes that happened in the city, no business was named. We were named. We were the only business named. That’s key because defaming a business puts us out of business," Vanegas added.
As the police investigation continues, Sarno is speaking out against the club. In April, a Springfield police officer was shot outside the Dunkin Donuts across the street from Club Aquarius.
It was an incident that Sarno said stemmed from activity at the nightclub.
"Responsibility has to be taken. I take the good with the bad, but don’t tell me that we have nothing to do with this. I’m not going to stand for it, I’m not going to tolerate it. I’ll work with anyone who wants to work properly and run a proper establishment, but you’ve had two violent episodes emanating from this nightclub. Something has to be done," Sarno said.
Vanegas said the victim was at the club earlier in the night. While the club shouldn't be responsible for what happens after they leave, they still keep an eye on the community.
"We’re not supposed and we don’t have to, but we take responsibility for what happens down Benton Street, what happens at Dunkin Donuts, what happens at the car wash. We don’t have to. Legally, we don’t have...we care to. We’re part of the community, so that stuff bothers us, but whose responsibility really is it? Do we blame the mayor for all the violence that happens in Springfield? Is that right to do? We can’t do that," Vanegas noted.
Late Monday afternoon, Sarno put out a unified statement, along with acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, as well as IBPO Local 364 President Joseph Gentile.
They criticized Vanegas' classifying extra details "cake jobs for police" in a report, saying in part:
"One month ago, Springfield Police Officer Edwin Irizarry who was working an extra detail at Club Aquarius was shot twice by a patron of their club. On Sunday morning, police officers working the outside detail as part of their regular patrols likely saved a patron of Club Aquarius’ life with fast-acting medical attention. Calling these “cake jobs” is an insult to the entire Springfield Police Department.”
Sarno said that he has spoken with the city's licensing director to move toward revocation hearings of any and all licenses at the business.
Vanegas said he has spoken with his lawyer and they are ready to respond.
