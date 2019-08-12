SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the latest batch of licensing decisions complete for three local bars in Springfield, where violent incidents occurred nearby, questions are now being raised regarding a fourth establishment.
Late last week, Club Aquarius and Le Souk Hookah Lounge were found to have not violated their security plans, but Moriarty's Pub was punished and faces a five-day shutdown.
Now, Western Mass News is investigating the circumstances behind a recent stabbing at another Springfield club.
Police confirm two people were stabbed in the wee morning hours of Sunday, August 4.
They say the injuries were not life threatening.
When our crews got there, we saw that a brick building was taped off.
One side houses the popular "Club Zone", but police tell us the stabbing is tied with another club, they say, is on the third floor of the adjoining building.
We're told that Club Saga isn't even open yet.
Springfield Police confirm two stabbing victims went to Baystate on August 4 after a stabbing on the third floor of a building at 90 Worthington Street at a club called "Saga."
Western Mass News tried to find a sign, a marker, or anything on the building showing that "Saga" exists.
The only recognizable name is directly next door, Club Zone.
We reached out to the owner of Club Zone.
He tells Western Mass News over the phone that he owns Saga as well.
He maintains the stabbing happened outdoors and not in Saga, which, he says, isn't open yet.
With all of the other license decisions that have been made regarding other bars in the city, Western Mass News is looking into whether or not this act of violence, which, police say, happened at Saga, will undergo the same review.
Springfield's License Commissioner, Alesia Days, tells Western Mass News, over the phone, that Saga does have licensure.
However, she says she hasn't received any files or reports from police yet, detailing a crime near the building, which make sense, because Springfield Police tell us the reports they compile for the Licensing Commission can take weeks to complete.
We wanted to ask Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for a statement, as he has been vocal in the past about holding license hearings for other clubs in the city.
He responded with a statement on Saga, saying:
“Acting Commissioner Clapprood has informed me that the matter is currently under investigation. I am awaiting those findings. And as always, if circumstances dictate a hearing to be called and as I have done in other situations arising at establishments, one will be called based upon preventing a danger to the public’s safety, health or order.”
Springfield Police tell us no arrests have been made in this case yet.
The owner of Saga says he will not be making any other statements on the stabbing until the investigation is complete.
