SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The spring season not only brings sunny weather but brighter news for many local athletes. Springfield College announced that spring sports are a-go this season.
A lot of smiling faces coming from the spring athletes Western Mass News spoke with Thursday and said these past few months haven't been easy, not knowing if they'll get a season, but after hearing the news, they said it's such a relief to get back after it.
"I'm just so thankful," said Springfield College softball player Hannah Salvietti.
Celebratory news for many Springfield College athletes, after learning they will get a spring season.
"We've worked up to it so long, and we lost our last season, and then we were coming into it. We're so hopeful all the time and for them. Finally, like, 'Yep, we decided it's finally time,' we're like, 'Ok, let's go.' Finally, we can play now," Salvietti said.
"To have a chance to suit up on the game day, go through a warm-up again. It feels like a blessing for sure," said Springfield College Senior captain lacrosse player Connor Dubzimski.
But staying in limbo these past few months, awaiting word on their seasons, hasn't been easy. Dubzimski said the news is a welcomed relief for all 43 players on his lacrosse team.
"We've been in pods, so over the past couple of weeks," he said. "But now going forward, you know, we're in 24 person-pods now, and then we'll get the full team together and, kind of, be able to work from there."
The school announcing baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, tennis, and track and field will compete this year in conference seasons and championships.
Salvietti told Western Mass News it's significant that she'll take one last swing at it, her senior year.
"It's important to me, honestly, because coming back from an injury, I didn't know if I was going to have a season last year either," she said. "So coming back into it, this is key for me, but also my entire team."
Although the pandemic has changed many rules for each sport, Dubzimski said there might be a perk to it.
"Lacrosse is one of those sports that it is contact, but I also have a defensive stick which is six feet long, so I don't want to be socially distant. But I guess if I'm playing good defense, I'll be socially distant," he said.
The school also said fans are not allowed at these competitions due to pandemics. They added that they are excited student-athletes can play and that this is still a fluid situation.
