SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An exciting time for Springfield College students as today not only marks move-in day for freshmen but also kicks off an exciting Labor Day weekend.
What better way to start the first weekend at college than kicking it off with fall sports?
It may be loud on campus now, as the 2025 class is making its way here for freshmen orientation, but it's going to be even louder this weekend as more students will be moving in. Many of them looking forward to some of the fall sports getting started.
Springfield College football is back, their first game kicking off Saturday at Western New England University, just a short trip from here. It’ll be the team’s first game since November 16th of 2019. Women’s volleyball also looking to bring in a crowd as they open the season Friday. The women play at 5 p.m. against Westfield State. A number of other sports as well: soccer, field hockey and cross country. Associate director for media relations Damon Markiewicz told Western Mass News there’s nothing like getting back to their routine again.
“Athletics is back competing, they didn’t compete at all last fall, they were able to do some in the spring. It’s a big kick-off weekend. Obviously, on-campus our athletics is huge. Just to see our fall sports go through a normal preseason and kick off their fall season this weekend,” said Markiewicz.
The college putting out a notice to all students and spectators as they’re being welcomed back to follow COVID-19 protocols, especially as they expect pretty big crowds. wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. If you're outdoors and vaccinated, masks are optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.