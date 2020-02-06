SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big night on the hardwood at Springfield College last night.
It was quite a game, one senior guard Jake Ross won't forget anytime soon, breaking the college's single-game scoring record with 55 points.
Ross led his team to a double overtime, historic 105-99 victory over Coast Guard last night.
He finished at 48.7% shooting on the night and, on top of his scoring, he added 21 rebounds three assists, and five steals.
"It's a lot of fun here. Got a great coach and teammates, and it's been a real joy for four years being here and I'm real happy that we've had the pleasure of having some really good wins and a good four years as a group, so it's been great," Ross tells us.
Ross is a Northampton native.
He also broke the long-standing, 50-year-old record of 50 points scored in a game that was played back in the 1970s against Holy Cross.
