SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield College’s in-person commencement ceremonies are underway.
This is the moment seniors have been waiting for. COVID-19 precautions include holding smaller ceremonies throughout the weekend do that students can gather in-person.
Each ceremony is sixty to seventy-five minutes long. As for guests, graduates had to pre-register them for the specified ceremony. Now I caught up a few graduating seniors who shared what this day means to them to have it in-person
“Yeah when they canceled it at MassMutual, we were a little disappointed for sure, but I'm glad that we’re all able to graduate together, have our families come. It's very exciting,” graduate Amanda Ingerson said.
More commencement ceremonies will be held Sunday at Springfield College.
Students are thrilled to be allowed to graduate in-person this year, since the pandemic has forced many other colleges to hold remote ceremonies for a second year in a row.
