SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Springfield College are not letting coronavirus restrict their ability to serve the community - specifically the younger generation of students.
Before restrictions were put in place they had programs in place to mentor and tutor students from local schools.
Rather than canceling those programs, they've moved them online.
"We had developed such meaningful and important relationships that we just felt like we couldn’t end and just because there was a bump in the road," said the Director of the Springfield College's Center for Service and Leadership Charlene Elvers.
A department that provides an array of services to the community.
"Our biggest partner is the Springfield Public Schools. So in terms of service, we do the most and the largest amount of hours with youth in the community," Elvers explained.
Two of the programs they offer to the Springfield Public Schools are middle school mentors - where kids are paired one on one with a college-age adult, and homework heroes - that serves as a tutoring program.
But when their school was pushed online - the question remained what would happen to these programs?
"There was no mandate from me or the college to continue with these programs. I reached out to the college students we were all sent home and I said what do you want to do what do you think it’s possible? And immediately said we will do whatever it takes to keep these connections," Elvers explained.
They tell Western Mass News that between a combination of zoom and social media, they've been able to stay connected with the students virtually.
"We started by just creating a Facebook page for both programs. So for people to post on and connect with," Elvers said.
With many youths missing the structure of their day to day life - they decided it was important to keep the hours of operation the same.
"The middle school mentors the program typically runs 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. So on Mondays and Wednesdays during that time our college students are on the Facebook page," Elvers explained.
The same goes for the tutoring program, except those hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
"I hope what comes out of this is that when we do get back together face-to-face that potentially we can still utilize an online environment to have even more contact," Elvers said.
And if your student needs this tutoring or mentor-ship - it's not too late to sign up.
"If someone’s finding a need for homework help we’re always open to taking in a need request and doing whatever we can’t make that work," Elvers said.
