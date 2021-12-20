SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One local football player from Springfield College was recently awarded the highest honor of his athletic career, and his performance helped launch his team to new heights this season.
Over his four-year career at Springfield College, Lou Cocozza has dominated on the football field and in the classroom. Western Mass News spoke with him Monday about his prestigious award and his plans to continue working in sports after college.
“Since high school, it’s always been a dream of mine to be an All-American and couldn’t do it without my teammates here at Springfield, the great coaching staff, it was truly an honor,” Cocozza told us.
Last week, the senior offensive lineman was named to the Division 3 All-American first-team by the American Football Coaches Association. The list recognized the top 52 student-athletes in the country. Cocozza's first-team selection inked him as the best at his position in college football.
“It was unbelievable,” Cocozza said. “I’ve been working towards this since the four years I've been here.”
Thanks to Cocozza's dominant offensive line play, the Springfield College pride averaged over 350 rushing yards per game this season, which ranked third in the nation.
Cocozza told Western Mass News that the unit anchoring the team’s triple-option offense has branded themselves as “the roach” since 1986.
“They don’t quit, in a nuclear war, a roach is going to be still standing,” Cocozza explained. “4th and 1, who do you count on? The offensive linemen will get it done.”
After a 1-3 start, Springfield College went 6-0 in the NEWMAC, winning the conference title game and clinching a berth in the D3 FCS playoffs.
“We all came together, we knew this was a special team and we started working. We worked to our goal,” Cocozza said. “And getting that bid to the playoff is something that you dream about.”
Cocozza’s success is not just limited to the football field. The Sport Management major was also named a national semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy which recognizes the absolute best in the country for academic success, football performance, and exemplary community leadership.
“Obviously, I have a true passion for sports, want to be around sports my whole life,” Cocozza told Western Mass News. “Dream end goal would probably be a front office type deal, but I would also love to get into the college athletics deal as well.”
Cocozza will return in the fall for his final year of eligibility after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID. In the meantime, he will intern in the sports marketing department at Boston College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.