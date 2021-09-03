SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was an exciting day for Springfield College students who made their way to campus for the fall semester.
The energy on-campus was contagious. Students weren't able to gather together this time last year due to the pandemic, but now, they’re back.
It was also a busy day at Springfield College as over 570 freshmen made their way to campus for orientation. Families also helped their college kids move-in and get them settled. Though Springfield College wasn’t able to host an in-person orientation last year because of COVID-19, many students tell Western Mass News how relieving it feels to be united again.
“It’s my first year as a leader for orientation. I’m super excited, I’m pumped, I’m ready to meet all of my new little group. I’m just super excited to get going,” said Springfield College student Julia Kidman.
Fellow student, Ray, added, “It means a lot. It’s family. It brought all of us together because we all come from different states. I’m from Georgia, California, so it all brought us together.”
Students split into orientation groups to get to know one another through fun activities. Everyone attended today’s kick-off day will have to follow COVID-19 protocols depending on vaccination status. The masks go on for anyone who is not vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside if you are fully vaccinated, but must keep them on indoors no matter of your status.
