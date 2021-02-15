SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local college stepped up to support their athletes beyond the sport they play.
During Black History Month, Springfield College Athletics wants to highlight the prominent athletes of color.
Taking the initiative, Springfield College Athletics launched its Black History Month Spotlight to recognize both former and current student-athletes-of-color. The initiative gives them the platform to share their experiences at the college.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield College Athletic Director Dr. Craig Poisson. He said he is so proud of these student-athletes and what the program’s ultimate goal is.
"To allow our student-athletes to share their pathways and tell their stories, with the end goal really being, so that they're in the most comfortable environment so, they can thrive not only in the classroom but in the community, and in any other year, in the competitive arena," Dr. Poisson said.
Highlighting all student-athletes of color each spotlight talks about what being a black student-athlete means to them while also encouraging others to learn from their experiences.
Springfield College Athletics continues to highlight different student-athletes of color throughout the month, sharing their stories on all of their social media platforms.
