SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with CVS Pharmacy.
On Wednesday May 5th and Thursday May 6th, a vaccination pop-up will be held at Blake Arena. More than 1,000 vaccines will be administered to faculty, students and staff.
Participating students and staff will be able to schedule their second shot at their home site after the end of the semester.
Earlier this week, Springfield College announced it will require vaccinations for all returning students in the fall with plans to rule on faculty and staff later on.
