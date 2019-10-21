SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield College community is reeling from the death of a student on-campus.
Students are returning to class and normal activities after the freshman was found early Sunday morning.
Springfield College officials has announced more counseling services for their students to help get them through the death of an 18-year-old on-campus.
It happened over the weekend.
They, in fact, lowered the Springfield College flag to half staff in his memory. The mood on-campus is somber as students are in shock.
"Losing an 18 year old, who was growing to be a strong member of this community, loved by his teammates and his floormates," said Patrick Love, Springfield College's vice president of student affairs.
Freshman tennis player Connor Neshe had only been at Springfield College for a little over a month.
Love told Western Mass News that Neshe had been involved with a tennis event fewer than 24 hours before he was found dead Sunday.
"The mood in the building where he lived in on his team, obviously, is somber and upsetting," Love noted.
Springfield Police confirmed they are investigating Neshe's death as an unattended, non-criminal incident. They said the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.
A lack of closure that school officials said is unsettling to the campus community
"Many people have questions and unfortunately, they're questions we don't have the answer to," Love added.
A Springfield College student, who didn't want to be identified, said, "Springfield College has always been a really tight knit community. I don't think we've ever experienced something so tragic."
That student said there's already been a series of private gatherings and prayers on-campus to remember Neshe. who was listed as a Framingham native and sports biology major on the school's tennis website.
"Life is just overall unpredictable, so we can't ever expect anything, but I think it's just how we get through it together and support one another," the student noted.
It's support that's more important now than ever.
"It's sort of tells us the fragility of life. He was a young vibrant man who is no longer with us. We want students to take care of themselves. We ask them we've spoken to them to take care of each other," Love added.
If and when there are any events scheduled that will be open to the public to remember Neshe, it will be made available on the Springfield College Facebook page.
