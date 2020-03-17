SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield College is making changes to its spring semester amid coronavirus concerns.
In a letter to the campus community, Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said that the college will be moving to online classes and that the decision is being made "with an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our Community."
Spring classes will resume online on Monday, March 30 following a two-week spring break. It's expected that those online classes will continue through final exams, which end on Tuesday, May 12.
"We know this brings great disappointment to many of us, especially our seniors, who were holding on to hope that we could all come back to campus to finish up the year. However, we believe it is the right decision at this time," Cooper added.
Those students that live on-campus will be able to return to campus to pick-up the rest of their belongings and clean out their residences based on a staggered schedule.
"The moving out of belongings is NOT mandatory at this time. An additional time period for those who do not wish to come to campus during this scheduled move-out period will be established later," Cooper explained.
