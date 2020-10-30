SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield College has made the decision to switch over to remote learning through the end of the semester.
Starting on Monday, classes will be held remotely with the exception of some labs that have been pre-approved by the college's Academic Affairs office to be held in person.
"This is not what we wanted. There is no one to blame for our current situation. Everyone has worked so hard to remain on campus and to reach our November 20 goal. The reality, though, is that we need to take the actions to avoid undue risk for members of our community. We need to act quickly and decisively to de-densify our campus to stop any further spread of the virus within our community," said Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper in an email to the campus community.
Cooper added that students will choose on whether to remain on-campus or return home.
For those that choose to stay on-campus, the college said it plans to establish a one week 'shelter-in-place' protocol for students.
Students that choose to return will not be allowed to return to campus for any reason until the spring semester and will move out on staggered schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.