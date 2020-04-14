SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Like many of us, the Springfield College dance program is utilizing technology to unite them during the coronavirus crisis.
While they can’t dance together in a studio, they are using Zoom to meet together online.
For the past month, colleges around the area have transitioned to virtual learning. It’s something that’s been difficult for more hands-on subjects.
“How do I imagine transitioning movement courses, as well as other lecture courses to an online format?” said Sarah Zehnder, director of dance at Springfield College.
Zehnder told Western Mass News that realizing they could no longer meet together as a class was a hard pill to swallow.
“I have to say there were tears shed on both of my part and the students. Just because with dance and with movement, there is something that is going to be lost naturally from not physically being in the same room,” Zehnder noted.
However, that hasn't stopped them from finding a way to keep the music playing and their bodies moving.
“Honestly, I immediately just started looking for resources to make that transition. What positive things could come out of where we find ourselves right now? I am trying to uplift the students as much as I can from a distance,” Zehnder explained.
The classes are all easily accessible through the Zoom app and only require limited space to do.
“In terms of creating movement for everyone spaces, it was an elaborate process. I’m trying to be flexible, while also make them sweat and give them a full dance experience and most importantly, have a sense of community and togetherness at this time of have to be apart,” Zehnder said
If you're looking for ways to stay active and uplifted while at home, the college is inviting you to join them for free.
“Dance is a wonderful outlet, regardless of your skill level. It’s a way to move and come together. I would encourage anyone who is curious and wants to participate to join us. You don’t need to be a professional mover to take these classes. The hope was that maybe, we could provide happy moments together as a community through this platform of dancing with each other,” Zehnder added.
The next class being offered is Thursday at 2 p.m. For more information, CLICK HERE.
