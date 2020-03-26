SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield College has announced that they will be postponing their 2020 commencement ceremonies.
Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in a letter to the campus community that the move comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty of how long it will impact large gatherings.
Commencement ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 16 and 17.
"I know how important this event is for our students and their families, and for all of us. It is a culmination of hard work and deserves a celebration," Cooper explained, adding that graduating seniors seniors have received a survey from the college, seeking input about a possible ceremony in either August or October.
College officials will go with the majority opinion on the preferred month and the date will be determined based on other scheduled on-campus events.
An announcement about a new commencement date is expected in April.
