SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In just five more days, the Patriots and the Rams square off, but until kickoff happens, all eyes are on radio row where pre-game media coverage has already begun.
Right in the middle of it is a Springfield College professor, who is teaching his students back home a lesson of a lifetime.
Kyle Belanger, a communcations professor with Springfield College, typically teaches from a classroom, but this week, his view is from radio row more than a thousand miles away.
Western Mass News touched based with Belanger through video text messages.
"Behind me, as you can see, there is hundreds upon hundreds of stations and as far as the eye can see," Belanger noted.
It's been that way for the past five years, only it's not all fun and games.
"I'm not sure if there are any other professors gathering video exclusively for their classes," Belanger said.
Yeah, that's right. This is a teaching moment.
From writing a package, to quick voiceovers producers write and anchors read, Belanger said, "My lesson plans when I get back for weeks and weeks and weeks, I am drawing from the actual papers that I have collected here on radio row."
Whether you're behind the cameras, in front of the cameras, it really doesn't matter. Belanger told Western Mass News that the experience gained there is beneficial here.
"You can ask anyone of my students at Springfield College. They got a video last night of what it's like working behind the scenes at one of the great spectacles in American sports and entertainment. Not only do my sports broadcasting classes get these lessons, but if I think about my classes in public relations, sports information, that's exactly what we're doing down here," Belanger noted.
Belanger said that while the experience is great for himself, a practicing journalist and a teacher, it's really about the people of tomorrow.
"Having a student who sees that, maybe he or she isn't necessarily interested in sports journalism, or sports info or sports broadcasting, but they see that they too have a place in the storytelling world. It is for them. It is for the future of storytellers," Belanger said.
