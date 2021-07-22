SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local student-athlete getting national attention after wrapping up her college career.
Kate Sarnacky is a recent graduate from Springfield College who dominated on the lacrosse field.
"My parents have motivated me a lot, my teammates have always motivated me, I've had a few injuries that I've had to overcome and every single injury, overcoming it has always made me a better athlete and a better person," said Sarnacky.
The captain has set the bar high in her four years at the school. Earning the Newmac offensive athlete of the year honor and most recently nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
"I was just really excited, I was excited to just be able to have another thing that I can bring back to my team and celebrate with my team and my family and it's just really fun to experience the four years at Springfield and experience a lot of success and everything," said Sarnacky.
This award recognizes graduating student-athletes who have truly excelled and separated themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.
the Granby native is one of the 535 female college athletes up for the award and one of 34 women's lacrosse players from all three divisions to be chosen. Her teammates are pumped to see her thrive.
"They were just so happy for me, it's really fun when you have a lot of support from your teammates and closest friends and just having the support is even better than having the nomination," Sarnacky said.
Whether she wins this award or not, Sarnacky says representing this city is an award in itself.
"Springfield College has been amazing, I think it's such a little spot on the map in western Mass., but it's made such a big impact especially in the world of sports and in my life for sure, and it gives everybody who comes here a lot of opportunity to do whatever they want to do with their life," Sarnacky said.
The women of the year selection committee will choose the top 30 honorees, ten from each division and it breaks down from there and the nine finalists will be announced before the winner is named this fall.
