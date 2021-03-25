SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A student-run humanitarian club at Springfield College has been hard at work during the pandemic trying to find creative ways to help the community stay safe.
As Mr. Rogers said, when times get tough, “look for the helpers.” In western Massachusetts, a large group of helpers have joined forces to create the Humanics in Action Club at Springfield College.
“The Humanics in Action Club has been around on Springfield College campus for as long as the college has,” said Margaux Atkins, president of the club.
Atkins told Western Mass News as the pandemic continues, the club’s goal has remained the same.
“I think a lot of people see the need more than they do in a typical time, so they are really working to build more community around us and reach out,” Atkins added.
One way they are building up the community is through weekly service events called ‘Sip and Serves’ where they meet up to work on various projects. Most recently, the group has worked with the Springfield Fire Department to help bring fire safety awareness to local schools.
“They typically do some sort of fire safety program and so we decided to put together these kits acting as an emergency kit, so if there was an emergency, they could grab the kit and take it to go,” Atkins explained.
Club supervisor Nicole Coakley said that she has been impressed with how many students are eager to help.
“Starting out, it was really like our students going to show up? but I’ll tell you…they have been showing up faithfully every Sunday that we’ve had them,” Coakley said.
She said the club is always in search of organizations to partner with n the community.
“We are always looking for organizations to partner with, so if you have a need, please give me a call, send me an email, what you have going on, so I can work with the students and we can figure out a way to collaborate with you to push your initiative forward,” Coakley added.
