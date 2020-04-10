SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Several students from Springfield Technical Community College are answering the call for help, joining hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduation is only a few weeks away, but one local college student is already working at Baystate Medical Center to help combat the pandemic.
“My limited permit allows me to do treatments, chest psychotherapy on the floors with the patients, and I can also do EKGs, and I also help other therapists that are running behind schedule with their treatments. So we pretty much help each other all day long,” said Stefani Glukhova, respiratory care student at the college.
Western Mass News spoke to Glukhova, a senior at Springfield Technical Community College who has a temporary license to work at the hospital while she finishes her degree.
She said she is inspired by the work being done at the hospital amid COVID-19.
“Everyone is following strict guidelines to keep everyone safe, and every staff member that works there is doing an amazing job. Working together as a team, trying to figure out how to take care of patients and to keep everybody safe and to flatten the curve,” she said.
Esther Perrelli Brookes, the director of the respiratory care program at STCC told Western Mass News students are allowed to work within limited guidelines at the hospital.
“Presently, they are able to work now on mechanical ventilators, so it depends on where they are in the program. You check them off and sign them off to do,” Brookes said.
As hospitals are seeing an influx of patients, Brookes said there is a high demand for students to receive their limited permit licenses.
“Because of everything coming down from the American Association of Respiratory Care and how important respiratory care is right now against COVID-19, they have requested more and more limited permit students,” Brookes said.
Students are also helping patients who may be in the hospital for other medical emergencies.
“So they are taking their season therapist and putting them more to the front lines, but these students are doing all the NON. Let’s not forget there are people there that don't have COVID-19,” Brookes said.
Brookes said she never anticipated she would be signing off a majority of her students to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
“But I'm very proud to do so,” she said.
The college plans to have seven more students receive their limited permit licenses to help the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
