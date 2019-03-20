SPRINGFIED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring break opportunities for college students are endless, whether it’s going to the beach or simply relaxing at home.
However, for some Springfield College students, spring break means giving back to the community in which they live.
No sun chairs or sunscreen is required for these Springfield College students on spring break.
Instead, they are traveling around Springfield, giving back about the city they call home - even sleeping at Trinity Untied Methodist Church during their break.
Today, it's much more than that. The alternative spring breakers spent time with refugee students, learning about the young students cultures and listening their stories about coming to America.
“Often times, they just come to United States and they are mixed right in and we don’t get to know who they are where they came from or what they are all about. This an opportunity for them to just talk about themselves," said Boland School Principal Lisa Bakowski.
One student from Syria told Western Mass Mews he grew up surrounded by war so coming to America and sharing his story is special to him.
“Today is special because I come to the cafeteria to do a subject with other people and this is a good day for me," said fifth grader Zakaria Alsmail.
Some were so excited they even dressed up for the occasion while the young students confide in their new college friends.
One Springfield College student, Max Pape, said he wanted to create relationships and give back.
“They sure are goofy," Pape noted.
However, Paper never thought his experience would be this great.
“Absolutely. Before this journey, I was bummed I wasn’t able to see my family, but it's been beyond what I could’ve expected and just learning about this wonderful city and all the diversity in it. It's just been a great experience with great people,” Pape explained.
Springfield College told Western Mass News that their alternative spring break students have already expressed interested in coming back here to learn more about their community.
