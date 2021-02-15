SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic set many student-athletes' seasons back, but one local college is trying to take advantage of this time.
Student-athletes at Springfield College are stepping up as a community beyond their actual sport.
Student-athletes on campus, all impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, forced many of them to pause or change their seasons. But although apart, they used this time to come together, supporting each other, beyond the sport itself.
"I was with a girl in eighth grade, and that's when I started thinking, I'm gay or lesbian, but it was something I wasn't really comfortable coming out to my family yet," Springfield College Women’s Basketball player Grace Dzindolet said.
Dzindolet is a junior on the Springfield College Women's Basketball team and is also a proud member of the LGBTQ community.
"I think it's important to get things out there, I think sometimes people think it's an uncomfortable conversation," Dzindolet said.
Encouraged by her school’s athletic department's support for student-athletes of color, an initiative called the My Truth, My Color that highlights current and former black athletes on campus and shares their experiences, Dzindolet and her teammate Stephanie Lyons felt the need to create a platform for the LGBTQ community.
"The true colors campaign is just people a part of the community, who are also student-athletes on campus, telling their stories," Dzindolet said.
Lyons, may not identify as a member of the LGBTQ community but said it’s important for her teammate to feel supported not only on the court but off the court too.
"I just thought about the stories of My Truth, My Color, why not do one for true colors, what it's named now. So everyone knows what they deal with, what they face, and how we need to support them," Lyons explained.
Seeing student-athletes come together, the Springfield College Athletic Director Dr. Craig Poisson said this is exactly what this school aims to exemplify.
"We strive every day to get one percent better, and this is an area where this particular year, we've been able to accomplish that objective to date," Dr. Poisson said.
The support Dzindolet is feeling reassured her decision to come here.
"I think it's a main reason why I chose this school; it's different. I don't think other schools accept who we are, the way Springfield does, and I don't think you would go to other schools, and they would ask you to do a video of you coming out as gay," Dzindolet explained.
