SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Springfield College swimmer is getting ready to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“I am very excited. I’ve always dreamt of representing my country at the Olympics,” Springfield College Olympic swimmer Mikali Charlemagne said.
Charlemagne is no stranger to competing on an international stage but the Tokyo Olympics is certainly the biggest.
Charlemagne found her love for swimming at just two and a half years old and now at 18 she is one of two swimmers representing her home country of Saint Lucia at this year's summer Olympic Games.
“Swim has always been my stress reliever and something that I always enjoy doing,” Charlemagne said.
She graduated high school at 16 and made the decision to continue both her education and swimming here in Springfield where she said the campus is like a home away from home.
“It’s had its challenges but it’s been a great experience. I love going to Springfield I have learned so much since being there. First of all with the academics I enjoy all of my classes because they’re small and the swimming program. My swim team is like a family everybody checks up on everybody,” Charlemagne said.
Charlemagne said she has dreamt of competing in the Olympics since she was nine years old, but the official announcement came as a shock.
I believe it was last week on Wednesday there was a press conference at the Olympic house in Saint Lucia and the team was announced to the media and that was when everything came out. I was like wow. I was just selected to represent my country at the Olympics,” Charlemagne explained.
She spends six days a week training both in the pool and the gym at her home in Saint Lucia working hard to be ready for Tokyo.
“One of my goals is to swim a personal best time, and I am also going into this meet open-minded to take it, just take in as much as I can so that I can become a better athlete and hopefully qualify for Paris 2024,” Charlemagne said.
Charlemagne is scheduled to swim the 50-meter freestyle at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
