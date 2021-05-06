SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A local college coach is receiving national attention from the United States Tennis Association for his efforts as a coach, and a leader beyond the sport itself.
"I think it's on us to open the doors for our players to experience different things, and a coach looks to try to create an environment in which our players are comfortable being uncomfortable," Mike Louis, the head coach of Springfield College women’s tennis said.
While teaching his players skills and drills every day on the court, Louis takes his lessons beyond the sport.
"We had several team zoom meetings to keep in touch with everyone, but coach did a great job of talking about current events going on in the world, and not being afraid to talk about different, uncomfortable topics," Springfield College women’s tennis junior Riley Maz said
Being Chinese American himself, living through the coronavirus pandemic and other life experiences like the Black Lives Matter Movement and Stop Asian Hate, Louis wanted to check in with his athletes, realizing there’s more to teach than just tennis.
"One thing we always tell players is, tennis is the easy part. They're on campus here at Springfield College as student-athletes, and so, this is life. We have to prepare them for life after the classroom and athletics. We've got to be able to put that responsibility on our shoulders," Louis said.
Louis has been recently recognized by the United States Tennis Association, posting this picture on social media quoting him. Saying “We tell our players when they're on the court - play with joy in your heart and play for each other. So I think just as humans, maybe we need to do the same thing. Live with joy in your heart, and live for each other."
"I think at the end of the day, you just do your job and you do it the best you can. And if that opens eyes and open doors for people then you can rest your hat on that and sleep well at night," Louis said.
Louis' team is also finding success on the court, as they look to play in their championship game against no.1 Babson College on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.