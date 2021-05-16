SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Graduation weekend is in full swing with ceremonies happening for the class of 2021 both virtually and in-person across western Mass.
On Sunday, Springfield College will wrap up its second day of in-person graduation celebrations on campus.
Commencement for the Springfield College Class of 2021 continued Sunday with the final four in-person graduation ceremonies taking place on campus.
Graduation for the Springfield College Class of 2021 began on Friday with a virtual opening ceremony, where Governor Charlie Baker was the commencement speaker
In-person ceremonies took place outside all day Saturday and will continue Sunday on Stagg Field.
Due to COVID-19, the university is holding eight smaller ceremonies throughout the weekend so students are able to gather in person. With each ceremony being just 60 to 75 minutes long.
Western Mass News caught up with graduating seniors who shared their excitement.
“Yeah when they canceled it at mass mutual we were a little disappointed for sure, but I'm glad that we’re all able to graduate together, have our families come. So it's very exciting,” Springfield College graduate Amanda Ingerson said.
Graduates had to pre-register guests for the ceremony, and for those who can’t attend the ceremonies are live-streamed online.
Commencement ceremonies began at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning and go until 6 p.m. as Springfield College hands out its final degrees to 1,162 new alumni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.