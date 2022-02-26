SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Dominican community for a flag raising ceremony today to commemorate Dominican Republic Independence Day.
Western Mass News stopped by the event where Mayor Sarno spoke to the Dominican-American community, praising them for their hard work and positive impact on the city of Springfield.
“When you think of Dominican Americans you think of entrepreneurship, industrialists opening up businesses left and right you name it is a growing growing community and well respected population here in the City of Springfield,” said Mayor Sarno.
Sarno adds the City of Springfield respects diversity and celebrates the level of diversity here in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.