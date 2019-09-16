SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been action taken after Western Mass News started asking questions.
Last week, Springfield parents expressed concern over the school's bus program.
It forces some students to take a public bus to school and possibly riding alongside strangers.
The mother, Karla Woodward that Western Mass News interviewed last week has a 12-year-old student who attends the Conservatory of Arts Magnet School.
This week the school committee told Western Mass News his age is now shaping their new perspective on this long-standing transportation policy.
"Anyone can ride the bus with these children in this PVTA situation in this world of predators and gangs," Woodward said.
Last week Woodward explained why she felt her 12-year-old Conservatory of the Arts student was too young to be put on a PVTA bus for school.
A PVTA bus that must pick up members of the public who appear at the same stop as the middle schoolers.
Vice-Chair of the School Committee, Christopher Collins said high school students have been riding contracted PVTA buses to school for years with no problems involving members of the public who are legally allowed to ride too.
"By law, they could get on because it is a federally funded bus," Collins said.
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority sent Western Mass News a statement about the safety of their buses:
"PVTA bus drivers are trained to ensure the safety of all riders using our vehicles. We serve riders of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities and strive to provide transportation to all of our riders in the safest manner possible."
Collins said the PVTA buses help the school keep costs down compared to the yellow "first student" buses.
"It's about 46% of the cost of using a first student. 99.9% of the public is not going to get on a bus they know was going to a school," Collins explained.
But after our story ran last week and because nothing is certain Collins said this week the school committee is working on a solution for younger students.
"I think we will be able to take all of the middle school students for the conservatory school and fit them onto regular first student buses," Collins explained.
He said no re-routing necessary just looking where students from nearby High School of Commerce are picked up and planning accordingly.
"Buses are going by where the students happen to live and they'll be able to get on that bus that is going by there and will be going up to both conservatory and commerce anyway," Collins said.
While Collins is still confident the program works for older teens he said he understands the concern from parents of younger students.
"I suppose if I was the parent of a sixth-grader and today's society is different I would wonder so we are now looking and I think we found seats for all of them on regular school buses," Collins noted.
The Springfield School Department weighed in on the issue after telling Western Mass News quote:
"The change is expected to be fully implemented by the end of the week, according to the superintendent of schools, Daniel Warwick and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, who serves as chairman of the school committee."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.