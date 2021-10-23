SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 16 local graffiti artists gathered for the city’s first-ever public graffiti jam sponsored by the Springfield Cultural Council. Western Mass News stopped by Saturday to get an up-close look at some of the art.
A similar jam was held last year, but it was private due to the pandemic. Artists worked for nearly 12 hours on these pieces, which they painted on the interior walls of Gasoline Alley.
Organizers tell us the jam was all about bringing people together.
Music, food, everybody hanging out,” organizer Michael Pastoreck said.
Local artists and community members alike showed out on Saturday for a live painting event showcasing local graffiti artists, hosted at Gasoline Alley on Albany Street.
“Here in Springfield, we have this beautiful community of graffiti writers so this is an opportunity for them to come together, to learn from each other, to work together, and also for the public to learn a little bit about what this amazing art form is,” volunteer Britt Ruhe said.
Ruhe runs Commonwealth Murals in Springfield. She said while she usually works with murals, she is a big fan of graffiti.
“Graffiti is one of these very few truly American-born art forms. Each city developed their own styles, graffiti started in New York and started spreading everywhere,” Ruhe said.
Ruhe said she hopes this event can help people learn more about graffiti’s history and clear up any misconceptions.
“People tend to think of it only as vandalism, or they associate it with gang and drug activity, which is actually really not the case at all. If you talk to a lot of people who practice graffiti, they do it to stay out of trouble. They do graffiti to stay away from like drugs or gangs. It’s something that allows people to be out on the streets and interacting with their peers but expressing themselves creatively,” Ruhe explained.
It’s a message that organizer Pastoreck echoed.
“Graffiti everybody frowns upon it, but you come here and see everybody's having a good time. It isn't all about crime. You know people think it’s about gangs and stuff, it ain’t nothing like that just people doing what they love, you know it's a passion,” Pastoreck said.
Pastoreck has been documenting graffiti in western Mass. since the 90s, and he said the jam gives people a look at the process from beginning to end. Marc Austin is an artist in the area and came out to support the graffiti artists Saturday. He said art can help improve the city.
“Art is so important and impactful for all communities, but especially in Springfield dealing with a lot of issues that we do. So I feel like having this escape having this outlet is very important, and it should be supported,” Austin said.
Ruhe says graffiti is all about promoting expression.
“If you talk with a lot of kids growing up, the only art they see is on TV or in magazines until they see graffiti. And you talk to a lot of kids, and they see that, and they're like wow, look at that. Somebody did that, and it inspires them to start drawing, to start painting, to start thinking about themselves as creative people,” Ruhe said.
If you missed Saturday’s event and are interested in seeing the artwork you can call the Gasoline Alley Foundation to set up a time to stop by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.