SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many of us were surrounded by loved ones for the holiday, but for some, they don't have the family and friends to share a Thanksgiving meal with.
Thankfully, a Springfield man worked with his community to give everyone a place to eat and give thanks.
The M.L.K. Community Center in Springfield was filled Thursday with full plates, bellies, and hearts.
"It was just giving to the people. There's a lot of crime in the inner city. You never hear of anything good in the area. I wanted to bring us all together. What's a better way to bring them all together? Feed them on Thanksgiving day," Springfield resident Ralpheal Desir tells us.
Ralpheal Desir of Springfield took it upon himself a few weeks ago to organize a "giving thanks" dinner.
"It was hard at first. I had to step up and ask people, 'You want to donate? Would you like to be a part of it?'. I was brought up the only thing somebody can say is no," says Desir.
But in the true Thanksgiving spirit, Ralpheal found dozens of people offering to help and Thursday's event came alive.
"I think it shows people that the community cares and if we all work together, we can make big things happen," Springfield resident Cena Murray stated.
Local businesses made donations, volunteers got cooking, and the event welcomed anyone free of charge, bringing people together and making them feel like family.
"Basically, you have the heart, you have to have the drive. Springfield is a tough place to grow up in, so to be able to bring the community together, no matter your gender, your age, your color, and for him to pull it together in such a short time is awesome," said Murray.
"It feels really good and the reason why it feels good is because it takes one person to step up and do it. Now, next year, we all should be able to come together and do it together," added Desir.
Today's event also had live music, raffles, activities for kids, and they passed out clothes to those in need.
