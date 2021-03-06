The family and friends of Jessica, along with the Springfield community, came together for a domestic violence awareness ride on Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nine years ago, Jessica Rojas was murdered on her 25th birthday by her ex-boyfriend, Jose Santiago. On Saturday, her family, friends, and the Springfield community came together to honor her and others who suffer from domestic violence.

“Her smile, her smile, she was a happy person...her smile. Everybody loved her," said Jessica's cousin Daisy Alviles.

The family and friends of Jessica, along with the Springfield community, came together for a domestic violence awareness ride on Saturday.

Domestic Violence Ride

(Western Mass News photo)

“This is in memory of Jessica Rojas. Jessica was a beautiful young woman, 25 years of age, and fell victim to domestic violence. She was killed, and it affected her family, those of us at the Springfield Police Department who worked with her. It affected the whole community," said Springfield Police Department's Cheryl Clapprood.

Each year in her memory, the community comes together to honor Rojas and others who suffer from domestic violence. Clapprood told Western Mass News the main goal is awareness.

"I hope it just brings some, sort of, knowledge to people that it still goes on every day," she noted. "It’s something that happens behind closed doors, and people don’t want to get involved with it. But it certainly does affect lives."

Mayor Domenic Sarno echoes the call for awareness.

"So please, any telltale signs of domestic violence, contact our police department. We are here. They are here to help you," he said.

Alviles is hopeful that sharing her cousin’s story will help others in the community.

“I’ve heard a couple of people hit me up and told me, 'She saved my life,' and she’s not here, so that’s a good thing. She’s not here, and she’s still saving lives," Alviles noted.

If anyone's a victim of domestic violence, call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6325.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.