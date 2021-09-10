SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is remembering the 498 first responders who lost their lives in the 9-11 terror attacks.
Western Mass News was there as the city mourned the tragic loss of loved ones 20 years later.
A large turnout on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9-11 at Riverfront Park in Springfield.
“When we say never forget, we will never forget them.”
A sentimental tone at sunset as members of the community came together for the commemoration.
The 9-11 monument was installed two years ago and was at the center of Friday night's program.
Local leaders like Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno were in attendance remembering what it was like in the city that day.
“20 years ago tomorrow, do you remember the weather? It was just like today,” Sarno said.
Video clips from that the horrific moments that unfolded messages from former President George W. Bush and Congressman Richard Neal all impacting those in attendance.
“I think it's important we never forget what happened on September 11 20 years ago,” Chicopee resident Henry Dumas said.
Dumas said on this anniversary he's focusing on the freedoms we've been given thanks to the men and women who died for our country.
Bishop Bruce Shaw was in Springfield on 9-11, but having had previous assignments at the Pentagon, he said he lost one of his good friends that day.
“All kinds of emotions rose within me,” Shaw said.
He'll never forget receiving that news.
“The anxiety really gripped my spirit at that point,” Shaw explained.
He remembers that feeling all these years later.
Those in attendance like Yolanda Daley hope more people will attend the commemoration in the years to come.
“This is an affair everyone should attend,” Daley said.
She said it's the least we can do as citizens of this great nation.
There's also an exhibit on the making of Springfield’s 9-11 monument. Anyone in the public can visit that at One Financial Plaza on Main Street in Springfield through September 17.
