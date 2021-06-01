SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield, community members and city leaders are remembering the damage caused by the tornado as it tore through Springfield’s South End.
City officials held a moment of silence at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, something that’s done every year to commemorate the time when the tornado was passing over Springfield.
On Tuesday, at the 10-year mark, people across the city reflected on how far we have come.
“That window, that window, and the porch,” Springfield resident Gordon Dodge said.
Dodge showed us where the 2011 tornado damaged his Springfield house, but we didn't have to imagine what it looked like.
He brought out pictures of what the natural disaster did to his home and neighborhood that day 10 years ago.
“We were on the outside edge of the storm,” Dodge said.
Dodge lives near Pope Francis Preparatory School, which back then was Cathedral High School.
He was in Northampton when the tornado actually hit, but it didn't take long to notice that things weren't how he left them.
“I got as far as Old Brook Road, which is the next street over, and I had to park the car there because there was a big tree down,” Dodge recalled.
“This is not an event where you celebrate. We mark it,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.
Sarno holding a moment of silence and a ringing of church bells for the lives lost and the countless other ways the city was changed forever that day.
“The strength, the hope, the resiliency of the people, and the businesses of the city of Springfield,” Sarno said.
The South End Community Center, Cathedral High School, and countless other homes and buildings were damaged that day.
Something Dodge doesn’t need pictures to remember clearly.
[Reporter: Is it a day that you’ll ever forget?]
“Not quite,” Dodge said.
The three people who died as a result of the tornado were not from Springfield, but Sarno made a point of recognizing the loss to the greater western Mass. region during his remarks.
