SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than two dozen community members gathered in Springfield Sunday to take part in an anti-violence rally.
Those who participated say they are hoping to build a long-term movement for reducing violence in Springfield and beyond.
The rally started at the Blessed Sacrament Church in the North End and was organized by the Greater Springfield Campaign on Violence.
Led by Springfield Police, they walked the neighborhood, carrying signs with different messages, and some included the names of those who have been killed in the city so far this year.
The event also had a focus on global issues, acknowledging those who have fled violence from their homelands.
Kevin McCarthy is the deacon for the church and tells Western Mass News why it's so important to have these rallies.
"This a way to say," Kevin McCarthy tells us. "Well you know, we're a people of peace. We want to stand for it. We want to claim our neighborhood here and people can publicly recognize something good is happening on this day."
He says that, every year, they try to host at least six walks in different neighborhoods around the city.
With the Winter season approaching, this is the last one they will be having for 2018, but they plan on having them again next year.
