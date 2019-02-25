SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The accolades continue to pour in for Ruth E. Carter, the Springfield native who won an Academy Award Sunday night for best costume design for her work in the film "Black Panther."
Carter not only made history in the world of costume design, but also for her home: the city of Springfield.
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry presented the award for best costume design to Springfield native Ruth E. Carter. It was her third nomination and her first win.
"It's been my life's honor to create costumes," Carter said during her acceptance speech.
That passion began in Springfield - a graduate of the former Technical High School, an apprentice at the old StageWest, and friend of Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno.
"Here she is, highly respected in Hollywood, right here from the city of Springfield, a regular person, down to earth," Sarno noted.
Sarno admitted he was nervous.
"I was watching the Oscars on ABC40, Western Mass News last night and was waiting with baited breath," Sarno added.
Perhaps nobody watching was as nervous as Carter's mother.
"This is for my 97 year old mother watching in Massachusetts," Carter explained in her on-stage remarks.
Sarno said, "To be on that worldwide stage, to win that Oscar for best costume design for the movie "Black Panther" and where are you from and she champions it all the time: Springfield, Massachusetts."
Other family and friends who gathered for an Oscar watch party last night at Carter's home salon, Beaute Within, were still smiling today.
"Just celebrate her and this is our chance to do that. We want her to know that we love her and we're going to continue to support her," said Vanessa Hall with Beaute Within.
Carter added in her acceptance speech, "Mom, thank you for teaching me about people and their stories. You are the original super hero. Thank you."
Sarno is hoping this daughter of Springfield will come back home soon - Oscar in hand - to celebrate.
Carter was also nominated for her work in the films "Malcom X" and "Amistad." She also makes history as the first African-American to win an Academy Award for best costume design.
