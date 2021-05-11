SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Springfield city and community leaders provided an update to the COVID-19 vaccination effort Tuesday night.
As we've previously reported, both Springfield case numbers and vaccination records have begun trending in the right direction, cases are going down, and vaccinations rising.
State Representative Bud Williams said it's easier than ever to get a vaccine in the city, and now they're focusing on getting people to those sites.
“Right now, it's really outreach. Here's what we're down to, knocking on doors going to things like the Stone Soul, or June 19, or the Indy Fest and really just going one on one with people," Rep. Williams said.
Wednesday through Friday, the Department of Public Health will be sending trained canvassers across the city to answer any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and provide resources to those who still haven't got the shot.
