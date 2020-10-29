SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with Congressman Richard Neal and other city officials to provide an update on the Watershops Pond project.
This week, the city began a temporary draw-down process for the pond, also known as Lake Massasoit, because the bottom of the pond is deeper than the low-level dam.
As a result, water continues to pool in the pond's basin, which could become an issue.
Sarno said the city is trying to be proactive.
"This drawdown is going to be able to make sure, as we did with the Van Horn Dam with Baystate and the Atwater area being protected, that South End neighborhoods will be protected here and also resiliency-wise will be able to use Brooking School's solar panels God forbid we have to deal with another situation of natural or manmade disaster," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
This project will remove the Watershops Dam from the state’s high hazard category.
The draw-down is set to be completed on November 7.
