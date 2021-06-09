SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield will keep its cooling centers open through Wednesday due to the anticipated heat.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high 90s with humidity which prompted the city to keep cooling centers open an extra day. The cooling centers were originally only supposed to be open through Tuesday.
Several cooling centers are open throughout the city. They will all remain open through 6 p.m.:
- City of Springfield Adolescent Health Center, 11 Wilbraham Road, 2nd floor
- Kenefick Park, 310 Plainfield St.
- Myrtle Street Park, 111 Main St.
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center, 1187 1/2 Parker St.
- South End Community Center, 99 Marble St.
"I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer resources for staying cool during these early hot days of summer," said Mayor Domenic Sarno.
