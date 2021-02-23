SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow-up to a story Western Mass News brought you earlier in the week.
Tuesday was one Springfield couple's 75th wedding anniversary.
Robert and Delores Lewis celebrated three-quarters of a century together Tuesday with friends and family attending both near and far away.
The couple said maintaining a relationship this long is a lot of joy and work.
"We had our ups and downs like everybody else but we stayed together. We have never been separated in the 75 years. Not even for one night," Robert said.
Robert and Delores met back in 1945 in Columbus, Ohio.
They bumped into each other out in the city, exchanged phone numbers, and the rest is history.
