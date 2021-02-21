SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --A local Springfield couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary this Tuesday.
The husband was one of the first African-American police officers in the city, while his wife stayed home and raised their eight kids.
Robert and Delores Lewis met back in 1945 in Columbus, Ohio.
At the time, Delores was 16-years-old, and Robert was 19-years-old, serving in the Navy.
“My friend and I had liberty, and we came into the city, and we were walking down the street, her and four other girls were leaving the movie, coming home, we met and talked for a number of minutes, and we exchanged phone numbers,” Robert said.
The rest was history.
With their parents' permission, the couple got married in 1946, and on Tuesday, February 23, they will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Their secret...
“We just loved each other, I guess so we stayed with each other,” Robert said.
Delores said it's important to talk things over, pray together, forgive each other, and, “don't get mad before you go to bed,” Delores explained.
After his time in the Navy, the couple eventually moved to Springfield, Massachusetts where Robert became one of the first African-American police officers in the city.
Dolores stayed home to take care of their eight children.
“He said you don't need to be working; you got the kids to take care of,”
One of their daughters tells Western Mass News the family has planned a Zoom watch party to celebrate their anniversary.
We got a limo for them, nice chilled champagne, and were going to the federal, and they gave us a private room and to have our dinner,” their daughter Evelyn Lewis said.
In total, they have 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Robert’s favorite thing about his wife after all these years…
“How she stuck with me and stayed with me,” Robert said.
