SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield couple said a pool thief put a damper on their weekend when they found nearly all of the things they need to operate their backyard swimming pool were gone.
"You just don't expect after 16, 17 years that anyone would come and just take things like that," said Gina Welch.
Welch said that she and her husband woke up Saturday morning - on their first day of vacation - to take care of their pool, only to find most of their pool equipment was missing.
"The pool filter, the pool motor, all the hoses that connect to it, and the cleaning equipment that goes with it," Welch added.
In a photo from 2003, you can see the monitor and filter still attached when the Welchs first installed their pool, but now, it's just an empty space.
"We need the pool filter everyday. We skim it and vacuum it at least once a week to keep it clean and you know they took our chlorine also," Welch added.
Right now, the pool is losing water, so they need to act fast and purchase new equipment, but they know it won't be cheap.
"The filter and motor itself is probably about $600 or $700 dollars and just for the vacuuming equipment and hoses for that is probably going to run another $250. They also took the robot motor, not the robot itself, so they took the motor we'd have to replace that and I'm not sure how much that will cost too," Welch said.
Welch said this week, they have plans to host a party for her husband's birthday and celebrate the Fourth of July, but they are remaining positive.
"It's not going to change it, you know, we'll just rally on," Walsh added.
The Welchs reported the incident to the Springfield Police Department and are hopeful something good will come out of this.
