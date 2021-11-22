SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will, once again, be closed due to cleaning.
In a notice obtained by Western Mass News, state officials told courthouse workers they will be moving forward with a temporary relocation of court operations while crews clean the air ducts in the building in January.
Officials expect the process to take approximately eight weeks.
They said current reports do not show any signs of mold in the building, but by relocating, it will enable the work to be done more efficiently.
This move comes after the courthouse was closed for several weeks back in August due to mold concerns in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.