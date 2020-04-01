SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roderick Ireland Courhouse in Springfield and the Springfield Juvenile and Housing Court will be closed for several days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to courthouse employees, Chief Justice Paula Carey and Court Administrator Jonathan Williams said that it was a trial court employee who tested positive.
As a result, those facilities will be closed for cleaning and to allow 14 days from when the infected person last worked at the building.
Those who worked in the courthouses are being advised self-quarantine to monitor their health until the courts reopens, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 for non-emergency matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.