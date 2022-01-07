SPRNGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—COVID-19 cases are nearing two-thousand this week. Friday and Saturday are not even accounted for yet.
We are 402 cases away from surpassing last week’s numbers. Which was an all-time high in a week. All of Thursday’s numbers are not in yet. people who got tested for COVID-19 at the Eastfield Mall on Wednesday are expected to get their results back Friday.
“This omicron variant is spreading at a rapid pace…And there is not one individual that I know in the city of Springfield who is not experiencing a COVID-19 case in their family or in the workplace,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
Caulton-Harris reacted to what everyone is dealing with. A surge in COVID-19 cases, family, friends, and co-workers contracting the virus. Let’s break down the numbers for you.
Last week the city saw 2,328 COVID-19 cases. The highest ever in a single week through the pandemic area in the city of Springfield. From Sunday to Thursday, cases are at 1,926.
That’s 402 cases away from surpassing last week’s numbers. All of Thursday’s numbers are not in yet. Friday and Saturday’s data has not been reported yet.
Through this recent surge in cases, Western Mass News has learned that 45 Springfield Police Officers have been out with COVID-19 at some time. The Springfield Fire Department has seen a 7 percent impact in staff with COVID. Both departments day all shifts have been covered. And everything has been manageable.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News her biggest concern.
"With this variant spreading so rapidly, it is impacting every quadrant of our workforce. And workforce shortage is something that I’m concerned about as well," she said.
Caulton-Harris encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted. We checked in with a vaccination clinic today at the technology park in Springfield. We caught up with someone who was getting their second dose. We asked them why wait till now? They said it is in part because of the surge and they work a lot
“I work in a healthcare facility. I’m very worried about myself and my mom she has asthma. Like really bad asthma,” said Olivia McClure of Springfield.
Caulton-Harris added that not only does she believe this week’s cases will surpass last week’s, but she also expects a surge next week. She is hopeful they will trend down by the end of Jan.
