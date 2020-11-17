SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is attacking its surge in COVID-19 cases with a new public awareness campaign.
The Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the city wants to step up efforts to educate residents about the virus because the rising cases are concerning.
Local PVTA buses will be used for coronavirus messaging throughout the city of Springfield.
It’s part of the city's new efforts to educate residents on stopping the spread of the coronavirus through a public service announcement.
“We are going to have them on buses, and we are going to have them in neighborhoods as well,” Caulton-Harris said.
The signs are in both English and Spanish.
“Currently the department is in conversation with PVTA. We have the funding, it's just working out the logistical issues with PVTA,” Caulton-Harris said about when the campaign will roll out. “So, we expect that within the next week we will be able to have those messages on buses and perhaps other public transportation.”
The city also has ambassadors who are going into neighborhoods to pass out COVID-19 information.
She said it has been a team effort with city leaders who also have been mailing out informational flyers as well.
“We are inserting into a current newsletter that is half in the mail. Half went out yesterday and half is going out tomorrow to about 300 of our active members to remind them about Thanksgiving and to remind them about congregating in groups,” said Kathleen Brown, president of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council.
Caulton-Harris said the entire city is experiencing a surge with cases in almost every neighborhood.
“COVID-19 is ravaging this city and this community, this commonwealth, and this nation,” Caulton-Harris said. “My plea is that individuals will take this seriously and do what we are asking, washing your hands, and keeping your distance, and making sure that you are wearing a face covering.”
In Springfield, the COVID positivity rate is currently 5.3 percent, compared to the statewide average of 3 percent. City leaders hope more awareness will bring the numbers down.
