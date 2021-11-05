SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the state’s plans to vaccinate children against COVID-19 on Thursday and on Friday, some of those kids got their shots.
“It just felt like a regular shot,” said Abbie Paul, age 10.
Springfield Technology Park is the city's first pediatric vaccine site to open its doors to kids looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Stocked with stickers, lollipops, and colorful band aids, they were ready to welcome its first group of children who are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
With 100 appointments scheduled on day one and walk-ins welcome, the site was ready to go. Paul was the first child to sit down and roll up her sleeve before heading off to school.
“I was pretty excited, I guess, both ways because I was a little bit scared, both ways I guess because it didn’t hurt bad either,” Paul explained.
Her grandmother, Karen Costa, even took this opportunity to get her booster shot, hoping this site will encourage more of the community to get vaccinated.
“Well, I hope they do because it’s really by everybody becoming vaccinated who can get vaccinated that we can maybe hopefully put this all behind us,” Costa said.
Allison Masinter said it's time for kids in this age group to be protected too.
“We were just so excited. We’ve been waiting all year for her to be able to get a shot, so when we had the chance, we just wanted to be able to do it as soon as possible,” Masinter explained.
Site Supervisor Christopher Cushings told Western Mass News that they are anticipating a high turnout of people coming out for the pediatric doses.
“We manage to get now about 100 doses a day, but we expect that to go up to maybe 1,200 a day once we get in full gear,” Cushings said.
