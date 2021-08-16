SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus cases in Springfield remain on the rise, up 95 cases, from a week ago. While city leaders remain focused on getting more residents vaccinated we wanted to know when harsher restrictions could come into play.
The new number for the week of August 8 is 374 cases. Western Mass News is getting answers from the Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris. We asked at what point would they issue new guidance if cases continue to rise.
"I think the city of Springfield is doing all that they can at this point. We are considering whether or not we need to change our policies. However, at this point, city employees are not accounting for the surge,” Caulton-Harris said.
She shared with me the latest COVID numbers in the city.
The week of August 1, the city saw 279 cases, but the week of August 8 went up to 374. That’s 95 more cases within a week.
For the week of August 1, the 11 to 20-year-olds made up 69 cases. 21 to 30, 65 cases. That’s almost half of 279 cases for that week.
The week of August 8. the age group 11 to 20 was 66 cases and 21-30 90 cases. Adding in ages 31 to 40 with 69 cases, that’s 225 cases out of 374 last week.
Also in that same week, 55 percent of cases are coming from 30 and under and 31 percent from 31 to 50. That’s a total of 86 percent of cases for the week of August 8 came from those 50 and under.
We asked Caulton-Harris directly where these cases are appearing.
"The number of cases that we see are coming from the zip codes 01104, 01108, and 01109, but those are also the zip codes with a larger population base. So we can trace them to specific neighborhoods," Caulton-Harris explained.
With vaccination efforts still underway in Springfield, we're told not many people are showing up. The commissioner said not a single person showed up at the vaccination clinic set up at the Jazz and Roots festival while she was there on Saturday.
"I do not believe that these large events are fertile grounds for vaccinations. I think people come out to listen to music, to be with their family, to relax, and perhaps they're not thinking about well let's get vaccinated at this time. When we did Juneteenth, we only did two vaccinations there," Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris adds they’re ramping up their contact tracing again, and it's back to basic COVID 101.
